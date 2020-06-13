White Coats for Black Lives Kick-off

press release: The UWSMPH SNMA chapter is excited to announce that we have started a White Coats 4 Black Lives Chapter under our organization.

This will be a peaceful assembly of key stakeholders such as healthcare professionals, health profession students, and community leaders from across the county (and some from even across the state). We hope this will be a productive and engaging learning opportunity that will promote actionable steps towards change. We are hoping this event will help increase awareness, provide education, and mobilize us as a healthcare community to move beyond moments of silence and kneeling into action.

We will also strictly adhere to best public health practices including the wearing of masks, social distancing, and hand washing/sanitizing.

