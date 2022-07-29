White Denim, Interlay

press release: All Ages. Gates at 6pm.

After a two-year hiatus, Madison’s free outdoor concert series, Live on King Street, is back and bigger than ever moving a few blocks away to Martin Luther King Blvd. LOKS features local and national touring artists over the course of five Friday nights in the summer. Can’t wait to see you downtown again for some cold beer, great views and incredible live music.

In his 1942 essay The Myth of Sisyphus, Camus wrote that “All great deeds and all great thoughts have a ridiculous beginning. Great works are often born on a street corner or in a restaurant’s revolving door.” 15 years later Richard Wayne Penniman wrote “Wop bop a loo bop a wop bam boom”, an undeniably powerful vocalization that on any given Wednesday in any given situation, civilized or otherwise, is still fully capable of setting somebody’s stuff aflame. Over ten years and seven long players into their career, White Denim are still in the relentless pursuit of a thread – in other words, a wick.

The Austin,Texas band have carefully and continuously studied the greatest records ever made, but they write songs just dumb enough to drink, dance, and fight to. Theirs is a music that aims for the whole body, while equally satisfying the mind. While it has morphed, expanded, and even burst apart, White Denim’s sincere and human drive and ability to spark true rock & roll exhilaration have been unerring constants of the band’s 10-year existence.

“White Denim are one of the best live bands you will ever see if you live to be a million. That’s not excitable hyperbole, merely a bald statement of undeniable fact…” — Time Out

“The last great rock & roll band!” — The Guardian