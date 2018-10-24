White Frog

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Free screening.

press release: High-school freshman, Nick (The Twilight Saga's Booboo Stewart), is a neglected teen with mild Asperger's syndrome whose life is challenged and ultimately changed forever when tragedy hits his family. WHITE FROG is a universal story of the power of family, friendship, and love positioned to appeal to a broad audience in the same way as ORDINARY PEOPLE and STAND BY ME. 

Country: USA

Language: English

Release Date: 8 March 2012 (USA)

Runtime: 93 min

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
