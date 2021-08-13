× Expand Bill Steber Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton

media release: The White Oak Folk Fest is back this August 13 in Dodgeville for its second year showcasing some of the Midwest’s best folk music along with workshops, jams and family friendly fun. White Oak Folk Fest is a weekend long, family friendly traditional folk music festival held in an ancient oak savannah and housed in a big red barn. In 2021 we will be welcoming to the Lloyd Jones Barn Pavilion mainstage multiple folk musicians including Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, The Sapsuckers, Jonas Friddle, Chris Walz, Buds & Shoots, Mark Dvorak, Max + Otto Allard and youth band The String Strangs. In addition to the music this fest offers all-ages opportunities to jam with Jason McInnes, take a clogging workshop with Barb Silverman, attend a harmonica workshop and jam with a jug band.

White Oak Folk Fest offers extensive folk and fun programming for the entire festival in scenic Wisconsin. Camping, fire pits, outdoor cooking and outdoor games are all options along with on-site prepared food including a “Bluegrass Breakfast”, a licensed bar and lunch, dinner and snack options. For families who want to enjoy the fest but need a few extra things to keep them entertained, the area offers multiple hiking trails to enjoy as well as a local fishing pond. If you’re a folk music fan then White Oak Folk Fest is a great place to be this August 13-15.

For tickets and information: www. whiteoakfolkfest.com and please note that all Covid-19 Iowa County, WI health guidance will be followed.

Tickets are $35 for the weekend in advance, $40 at the gate. Day tickets are $25. Camping passes are $15 for the event.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

7:00pm Chris Walz; 8:30pm Jonas Friddle; 10:15pm Campfire Sing-along with Mark Dvorak

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

10:30am Gather All: All-Ages Jam with Jason McInnes; Noon The String Strangs; 12:45pm Max and Otto Allard; 1:30pm Buds and Shoots; 3pm Mark Dvorak; 4pm Dance & Music Workshops: 4:15 pm Harmonica Orchestra: First Rehearsal with Jason McInnes, 4:30 pm Clogging Workshop with Barb Silverman, Live Music by Buds and Shoots, 5 pm Jug Band Jam with Jonas Friddle, 5:30 pm Bluegrass Jam with Chris Walz; 7pm The Sapsuckers; 8:30pm Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15

10am Bluegrass Breakfast