ONLINE: White Rabbit Red Rabbit

media release: No rehearsals. No director. No set. A different actor reads the script cold for the first time at each performance.

This collaboration by Voices Theatre with All-In Productions brings this remarkable play right to your living room for four performances only. We guarantee each show will be totally different! Tickets at http://www.voicestheatre. com. Pay what you wish donations go to Afghan Refugee Effort in Madison (Jewish Social Services) and Milwaukee (Musilim Women's Coalition).

Nightly performers:

October 12: Karen Estrada (Milwaukee)

October 13: Casem AbuLughod (Madison)

October 15: Adam Qutaishat (Milwaukee)

October 16: Jamie England (Madison)

“I was born on Azar 19th, 1360 in Tehran. That’s Tehran, December 10th, 1981 in Christian years…”

Forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, utterly original play. WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT is a work about contemporary Iran and of Nassim’s generation. A generation born amidst the hardship of the Iran-Iraq war. A generation of computer-literate, well-informed young people who have never known an Iran other than the Islamic Republic.

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT has been performed by Nathan Lane, Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, Laura Linney, Martin Short, Sinead Cusack, F. Murray Abraham, Cynthia Nixon, Stephen Rea, John Hurt among many others. It has been translated into more than 30 languages and performed over 3,000 times!

“A playful, enigmatic and haunting solo show by the Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour.” –The New York Times

“A thoughtful, playful response to oppression.” –The Guardian

“The whole experience is altogether funny and serious and surprising and you — by which I mean we — are all in it together.”

--San Francisco Examiner

“A dazzling, transcendent piece of alive-and-kicking avant-garde theater.” –Entertainment Weekly

Karen Estrada (October 12 performer) is an actor, director and theater educator living in Milwaukee and has had the pleasure of working with Chamber Theater, First Stage, Next Act, Renaissance Theaterworks, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and is a three time alumna of the Disney on Classic tour of Japan and Taiwan. Karen is also proud to have directed pieces for Renaissance's Brinks Briefs, Chamber Theater's Young Playwright Festival, First Stage Milwaukee’s World Premiere On the Wings of a Mariposa and for Marquette University.

Casem AbuLughod (October 13 performer) regularly performs with the Monkey Business Institute, Are We Delicious?, and Whoopensocker. He is honored to be treading the virtual boards of The Voices Theatre. Sending love and thanks to his LifeBoo and you the audience for being awesome.

Adam Qutaishat (October 15 performer) has worked with Next Act Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Music Theatre of Madison, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks, The House Theatre of Chicago, All in Productions, Playwrights Center, American Gothic Performing Arts Festival, the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra, and many more. He is the Associate Artistic Director of Music Theatre of Madison and an Artistic Associate for All-In Productions.

Jamie England (October 16 performer) most recently appeared onstage as Judy in Madison Theatre Guild’s 2019 production of Small Mouth Sounds. Other recent acting credits include turns as Joyce in Body Awareness, Mattie Fae in August: Osage County, Nightshade LaVixen in Sweet William, Linda Loman in Death of a Salesman, JoAnn in Company, and the unsinkable Narrator in You’ve Ruined a Perfectly Good Mystery at the New York City Fringe Festival. Local directing credits include Epic Proportions, The Miracle Worker, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Rainmaker.