White Sun (Seto Surya)

(2016, Nepal/USA/Qatar/Netherlands, 87 min., Digital)

Dir: Deepak Rauniyar

Cast: Dayahang Rai, Asha Magrati, Rabindra Singh Baniya

Amid the lush Himalayan mountain ranges of Nepal, a former Maoist rebel makes an unwelcome return to his traditional rural village. Chandra hasn’t been home in a decade, and now must come face-to-face with his brother, who fought on the opposing side of Nepal’s decades-long civil war. As he endures the disapproving glares of the still-royalist locals, his ex-wife presses him to take custody of her daughter and help them escape their rigid caste. Nepali director Deepak Rauniyar captures the schism between tradition and modernity that coexists in remote areas of the country. This beautifully perceptive film won prizes at the Venice, Singapore, and Palm Springs Film Festivals. “Outstanding…skillfully blends intimate human drama with sharp political observations” (Variety). In Nepali with English subtitles.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema premieres critically acclaimed and award-winning narrative feature films.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.