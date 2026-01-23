White With Fear
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Film screening will begin at 6:30 PM with an informal conversation to follow.
Told by the operatives in the rooms where it happened, White With Fear is an explosive deep dive into the decades-long quest by America’s conservative political machine to amass power by exploiting racial fault lines and stoking narratives of White victimization.