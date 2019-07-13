press release: Award-winning art festival production company Amdur Productions announces a brand-new art festival this summer in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. Hosted by the Merchants of Whitefish Bay, the festival will be held in the bustling downtown district of the city at 401 E Silver Spring Drive. Original artworks will be available as artist booths stretch down a beautiful tree-lined intersection near a multitude of popular cafes, boutiques, and salons. Featuring 100 juried artists from across the country, art is available for purchase in a variety of mediums including ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, sculpture, mixed media, paintings, drawings, photography, printmaking, wood, and furniture. The festival will take place Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, from to 5 pm both days. Admission is FREE, and street parking will be available!

“Due to the popularity of our other Wisconsin art festival, we knew it was time to expand our offerings and create a second family-friendly event for Wisconsin residents to enjoy this summer,” says Amy Amdur, president of Amdur Productions, producer of the Whitefish Bay Art Fest. “The generosity of the Merchants of Whitefish Bay, along with the exciting atmosphere of downtown Whitefish Bay and its close proximity to both Chicago and Milwaukee made it the ideal location for a new art show!”

One-of-a-kind artwork will be on display and available for purchase at a variety of price points. Artists will also be available throughout the weekend to give booth chats and demonstrations in order to grant art-lovers an inside look into their artistic processes. The creative festivities will be accompanied throughout the weekend by popular rock-n-roll music duo Cirrus Falcon!

In addition, Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store will be hosting a special Kohler Happy Hour on both Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Attendees will get the chance to explore the materials and techniques behind Kohler’s Artist Editions’ Bathroom Sinks, one of their most popular product lines that seek to bring artistry into everyday life. While learning about the artists and their methods, guests will be treated to delicious strawberry lemonade and chocolate snacks!

The festival is friendly to all ages, and activities for kids will be available including color creations, art fest bingo and spin art so young artists can express their creativity! Amdur Productions is also proud to be featuring a Youth Art Division, where young and emerging artists can showcase their work to the public. “We’re so excited for the premier Whitefish Bay Art Fest, and we hope that this will become a summer event that families look forward to for many years to come!” said Amdur.

For more information about the Whitefish Bay Art Fest on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, or about Amdur Productions, please call (847) 926-4300 or email info@amdurproductions.com. Preview artists online before you visit the Festival! Visit Amdur online at amdurproductions.com , as well as Facebook , Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest .

About Amdur Productions

For 36 years the Highland Park, Illinois-based Amdur Productions, a nationally acclaimed arts festival production company, has organized and directed many of the country’s most prestigious juried art festivals. Shows produced by Amdur include many in the Chicago area, such as the Gold Coast Art Fair, the Port Clinton Art Festival, Millennium Art Festival, Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival, and in Milwaukee, the Third Ward Art Festival. Many Amdur Productions’ events are rated in Sunshine Artist Magazine’s “Top 100 Best Fine Art & Design Shows” and Art Fair Calendar’s “Best Art Fairs.”

