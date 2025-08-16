Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival Community Day

media release: Join us for Community Day, a one-day celebration of art, culture, and community inspired by the legacy of Ho-Chunk sculptor Harry Whitehorse. This event features live wood sculpting demonstrations by artists from the Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival, as well as cultural presentations from the Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF), including basketry, carving, and storytelling.

A special highlight of the day will be a Ho-Chunk drum and dance exhibition honoring the traditions of this land and community.

Community Day is a chance to experience the artistry and traditions that shape the biennial festival, and to meet the sculptors, carvers, and craftspeople keeping those traditions alive.

For more information: harrywhitehorse.com/festiva