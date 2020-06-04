ONLINE: Whitney

press release: Whitney, who played The Sylvee back in January, will be doing a special live stream set Thursday, June 4, via NoonChorus.  This is a ticketed event with a portion of the proceeds going to NIVA (National Independent Venue Association).  Click our venue link HERE to get your tickets! $20 ($15 early bird).

If you haven't yet, please visit NIVA website to take action.  They've made it so simple that it literally will only take you 2 minutes to tell your legislators to save independent music venues. 

