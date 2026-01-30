Whitney Mann, Anna Vogelzang

× Expand John Connell Whitney Mann and guitar. Whitney Mann

media release: As a girl, WHITNEY MANN dreamed of a life in Country music. “I daydreamed all day, every day, of singing songs that I wrote in front of thousands of people,” she says. At the age of four, she began writing her own songs, and two decades later she realized her version of success by opening shows for legends like Willie Nelson, George Jones, and Loretta Lynn on big country stages and in theaters throughout the Midwest.

Whitney put down her guitar to raise a family. But songwriting is in her bones. It’s an itch that will perpetually need to be scratched. Her old songs are about love and truth and heartbreak. And to listen to her new material, you’ll realize that she’s stayed true to form – except now she’s looking for a fight.

ANNA VOGELZANG will open for Whitney.

Anna believes in the power of songs. Since 2004, the Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist has independently released 7 award-winning albums and toured extensively throughout the US, opening for a wide range of acts from Gillian Welch to Sara Bareilles. Atwood Magazine says her songwriting is “beautifully visceral”, exuding “the kind of storytelling ability passed down through decades of folk tradition – it walks the line between the modern and the nostalgic”. Her voice has been described as “an ethereal, lucid thing” that “nets melodies like it’s catching monarchs”.