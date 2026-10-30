from the KHoRM newsletter:

December 4, 8 pm (doors at 7) Whitney Mann & Jon Knudson, suggested donation $20

In August, Whitney Mann released her first new studio record in fifteen years, and it's a winner. Electric Heart bursts with smokey vocals, excellent musicianship, and keen songwriting. For this show she'll be sharing the bill with KHoRM first-timer, Jon Knudson of Madison favorites the Driveway Thriftdwellers who have been garnering awards and rave reviews around the state for the last decade.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for most shows at [email protected]. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

Well, the long-threatened road construction in my neighborhood has begun. MacArthur Ct, Duncan Dr, and the path between them, are all torn up. There is some parking on Sycamore, but note that half the street is no parking after 10 pm. Check Google Maps to get an idea of the location, and allow time to find a space. Estimated completion date Fall of 2027, believe me, it will seem much longer.