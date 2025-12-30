× Expand Jon Guzman A close-up of Whitney Rose. Whitney Rose

media release: Whitney Rose is a singer/songwriter/cover artist located in the Driftless region of Wisconsin. She has an eclectic sound that comes from her diverse background and musical tastes. She brings a deep soulful sound to every song she sings and has a rare sound that calls for her audience to hear her songs in a new way. Her cover songs are well done, and very true to the spirit of the original, but with a pinch of personalization added. Her original songs are simple, yet powerful reflections of the human experience. Her passion for music shines through in the songs she chooses, and the way she performs them.