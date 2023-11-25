Whitney Rose, Twila Jean

× Expand Jon Guzman A close-up of Whitney Rose. Whitney Rose

media release: Songwriters' Showcase, as hosted by Twila Jean, Bandung Indonesian Restaurant, 600 Williamson Street November 25 (moving to Saturday from fourth Friday this month), 7 - 9 pm. This month's performer is the introspective and intuitive songwriter Whitney Rose. Songwriters Showcase: Where songwriters share what they do and tell us why.