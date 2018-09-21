Who Belongs to the New Myanmar? Islamophobia and other Buddhist Sentiments in the Digital Age

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Lecture by Juliane Schober, Professor of Religious Studies, Arizona State University

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, UW-Madison, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

no cover

Sponsored by the UW-Madison Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

608-263-1755
