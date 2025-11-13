Who is a Farmer?

media release: What does it mean to be a farmer in Wisconsin today? Join us at the Wisconsin Historical Society headquarters for the inaugural event in our new Perspectives series, which connects the past to the present by exploring the diverse faces, stories and voices that shape our state’s history, culture, politics, legacies and more.

Hear from a panel of Wisconsin farmers who will share their personal journeys, successes and challenges—including what the land means to them, why they began farming and more. Through candid conversation, they’ll discuss such topics as their connection to the soil, how farming has evolved, the ways that technology has shaped their businesses and their vision for the agricultural future of America’s Dairyland. In addition to the panel, Perspectives will showcase a selection of artifacts and historic photographs from the Society collection, illustrating the transformation of farming and agricultural life in our state over time.

Whether you’re a farmer yourself, come from a farming family, appreciate the importance of farming to Wisconsin’s story or simply want to better understand the lives of those who grow, harvest and provide our food, this event offers a unique opportunity to connect and learn.

The panel will be held in the Wisconsin Historical Society headquarters auditorium. Advanced registration is recommended. Please review the “Know Before You Go” section for additional event and planning information.

This event is sponsored by Findorff.

Cost

Adult (13-64): $15

Teen (13-17): $15

Senior (65+): $15

Child (5-12): $15

Children Under 5: Free

Society members receive a 10% discount. Advanced registration is recommended.

The Wisconsin Historical Society's headquarters building is located on Library Mall of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Dedicated in 1900, the historic structure contains the Society's Library and Archives as well as the offices of most Society programs.

General Information:

All activities associated with the event are occurring on the first floor of the Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters building, with the lecture occurring in the auditorium and the pop-up display located in the lobby.

The pop-up exhibit of WHS collection items will be on display beginning at 4:30 p.m. Doors to the panel discussion will open at 5:00 and the event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The pop-up of collection materials will also be available to view following the lecture until approximately 7:30 pm.

Following the panel discussion, there will be some time set aside for Q&A with the audience.

Regarding Registration & Arrival: Registration is strongly encouraged to ensure your entry to the event. Admittance to the lecture will be provided to ticketholders first, with seating available (when possible) for drop-in attendees.

Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the program. Upon arrival, pre-registered lecture attendees are to confirm their registration by checking in with a WHS staff member.

Regarding Parking: Visitor parking is not available onsite at the WHS Headquarters building.

With the WHS Headquarter building’s proximity to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, there is a range of UW-Madison parking available. For more information on options and rates, go to the Transportation Services page on the UW-Madison website. The nearest UW-Madison garage to the Headquarters building is the Helen C. White Garage (600 N. Park St, Madison, WI 53706). It is approximately a 5-minute walk to the WHS Headquarters building.

There are also city of Madison public parking options. The nearest City of Madison parking garage is located at State Street Campus Garage – Frances Street (430 N Frances St, Madison, WI 53703). From this garage, it is approximately a 6-minute walk to the WHS Headquarters building. The City of Madison also has street parking options listed on their website.

Attendees who are interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out to Jenny Pederson at jennifer.pederson@wisconsinhistory.org or (608) 669-5160 for more information.