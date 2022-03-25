press release: Who is Afraid of Democracy? New Wave of Transformations in the Middle East and North Africa

March 25-26, 2022

This international conference, organized by UW Madison’s Middle East Studies program, brings together 17 outstanding scholars presenting on various aspects of the Arab Post-Uprisings.

9:30 am to 4:30 pm, March 25

9:30 am to 5 pm, March 26

Free and open to the public; online and in-person at the Pyle Center, UW-Madison

It is now more than 10 years beyond the Arab Uprisings from the past anti-regime protests in Tunisia, Egypt, Syria, and Libya to the latest protests in Algeria, Sudan, Iraq, Lebanon, Iran, etc. With very little democratic practices taking place, the region is nonetheless characterized by political fluidity and incessant socio-economic and cultural unrests. The new wave of transformations is preoccupied with the same issues of the past. However, the lack of trust in all political institutions has reached the point of no return. Protesters, artists, and civic movements have learned from the failed protests and are seeking new goals by using new strategies to achieve real, lasting, regional advances. But what is different in the latest wave of changes?

To fathom and celebrate the ongoing soul of resistance, the conference departs from a major question that relates to influences and differences between present and past, in form, discourse, means, demands, practices, and long-term aspirations. You are cordially invited to attend Middle East Studies Program’s international conference with 17 outstanding scholars presenting on various aspects of the Arab Post-Uprisings.

The conference starts with the keynote: 9:30-10:30 am

Asef Bayat (University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign), keynote speaker: Springtime of Counter-revolution

Alumni Lounge

For the full schedule and registration options go to: https://mideast.wisc.edu/ upcoming-events/mesp- international-conference/