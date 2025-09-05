Who Is Your Person? What is Your Plan? Health Care Decision Planning

media release: Join attorney Patricia Foley for an information sessions where she will share her deep experience creating durable powers of attorney for health care and finances that anticipate the unique needs of the LGBTQ+ community. Brought to you by OutReach Elder Services and the LGBTQ 50+ Alliance.

Register Here for the session that best fits your schedule: https://forms.office.com/r/ rpiqwvjiAt

This FREE event is open to all adults & is brought to you by OutReach Elder Services & the LGBTQ 50+ Alliance.

Please contact Lynn Currie at lynnc@lgbtoutreach.org with any questions

Additional Information:

Four stand-alone sessions (choose one) will be held throughout September:

* Friday, Sept 5th 10:00-11:30am at Fitchburg Senior Center - 5510 Lacy Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711

* Saturday, Sept 13th 10-11:30am at Pinney Library - 516 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison, WI 53716

* Thursday, Sept 18th 5:30-7:00pm at OutReach – 2701 International Ln, Madison, WI 53704

* Wednesday, Sept 24th 2-3:30 pm - 733 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717

Presenter Bio:

Attorney Patricia Foley (she/her) graduated from UW-Madison in 2006 and from the University of Dayton School of Law in 2009. After graduating from law school, Patricia returned to Wisconsin and now lives in Madison with her wife, Kristy (she/her). They are looking forward to celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this fall! Patricia has been appointed in thousands of adult guardianship and protective placement cases throughout Wisconsin. Her involvement in these cases continues to highlight the importance of advanced planning, specifically through the use of Powers of Attorney to avoid guardianship and protective placement. Patricia hopes to provide clear and uncomplicated access to the information and considerations needed to create Powers of Attorney for all eligible members of our community. Please join us and empower yourself with the creation of your own Powers of Attorney!