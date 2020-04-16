Who Won the Sexual Revolution, and Why Does It Matter? The Case of Candida Royalle

press release: Jane Kamensky is Jonathan Trumbull Professor of American History at Harvard University and the Pforzheimer Foundation Director of the Arthur and Elizabeth Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study. Her most recent book, A Revolution in Color: The World of John Singleton Copley (2016), won four prizes and was a finalist for several others. Her previous books include The Exchange Artist: A Tale of High-Flying Speculation and America’s First Banking Collapse (2008), and the novel Blindspot (2008), jointly written with Jill Lepore. With Edward G. Gray, she is coeditor of the Oxford Handbook of the American Revolution (2013). She is currently working on a history of the sexual revolution as revealed by the biography of feminist sex radical Candida Royalle. Candida Royalle and the Sexual Revolution: A History from Below, will be published by W.W. Norton.