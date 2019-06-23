Whoa Dakota, Cool Matt, BackBuzz

press release: DOORS: 7pm; MUSIC: 8pm

$10

Whoa Dakota (Nashville) --featuring members of PHOX + Daniel & the Lion--

What does it sound like when the daughter of a champion bull rider makes pop music? "[Whoa Dakota] plays with Americana, soul and pure electronic-pop sounds to great effect."

Nashville-native and Little Rock-raised Whoa Dakota was recognized as 2018's Best Pop Artist by the Nashville Scene. Designated by NPR as one of the most "dazzlingly eclectic music makers in Nashville’s indie pop scene," Whoa Dakota explores complex social and psychological situations woven through jangly guitars and danceable grooves.

Cool Matt (PHOX, Boom Forest)

BackBuzz