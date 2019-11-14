Whoa Dakota, Raine Stern, Supper Club
The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Elisabeth Donaldson
Whoa Dakota
press release: Whoa Dakota w/ Raine Stern & Supper Club
Thursday, Nov 19, 2019. Doors 7:00PM | Show 8:00PM
$10 ADV / $12 DOS
What does it sound like when the daughter of a champion bull rider makes pop music? "[Whoa Dakota] plays with Americana, soul and pure electronic-pop sounds to great effect."
Nashville-native and Little Rock-raised Whoa Dakota was recognized as 2018's Best Pop Artist by the Nashville Scene. Designated by NPR as one of the most "dazzlingly eclectic music makers in Nashville’s indie pop scene," Whoa Dakota explores complex social and psychological situations woven through jangly guitars and danceable grooves.