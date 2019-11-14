Whoa Dakota, Raine Stern, Supper Club

× Expand Elisabeth Donaldson Whoa Dakota

press release: Whoa Dakota w/ Raine Stern & Supper Club

at The Winnebago

Thursday, Nov 19, 2019. Doors 7:00PM | Show 8:00PM

$10 ADV / $12 DOS

Whoa Dakota

What does it sound like when the daughter of a champion bull rider makes pop music? "[Whoa Dakota] plays with Americana, soul and pure electronic-pop sounds to great effect."

Nashville-native and Little Rock-raised Whoa Dakota was recognized as 2018's Best Pop Artist by the Nashville Scene. Designated by NPR as one of the most "dazzlingly eclectic music makers in Nashville’s indie pop scene," Whoa Dakota explores complex social and psychological situations woven through jangly guitars and danceable grooves.