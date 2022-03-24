× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz A past Whoopensocker performance.

media release: The UW–Madison Community Arts Collaboratory presents, “Whoopensocker LIVE!” at the new Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E. Mifflin Street in Madison. Performances will be held March 24 and 25 at 6:30 p.m, and March 26 at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are available at go.wisc.edu/whoopensocker.

Whoopensocker performers will bring to life the extraordinary creativity of kids on stage, featuring the works of students from Lowell Elementary and students in the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) who are learning virtually. In this thrilling return to live performance, Whoopensocker LIVE! will feature unique and innovative performances ranging from songs to hilarious skits.

“The opportunities for student voices to reach a public outlet, and to be celebrated by adults and peers alike, is something Whoopensocker provides in a truly unique and special way — a rare and beautiful thing,” said Peter Kuzma, MMSD’s arts education coordinator, MMSD.

“Whoopensocker LIVE!” is one of the first performances to be open to the general public in the Black Box Theater at Madison Youth Arts Center. Masks will be required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I am jumping with joy about being back live on stage sharing the brilliance of our student authors. It’s going to be a whoopensocker of a show!!!” said Erica Halverson, a professor with the UW–Madison School of Education’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction, and the Mayor of Whoopensocker.

About Whoopensocker:

Whoopensocker is an arts education residency program focused on creativity, expression, creative writing, and collaboration. It’s a dynamic community building experience for the whole classroom. Using performing and creative arts to design innovative classroom experiences, Whoopensocker’s ensemble of teaching artists bring a toolbox of new ideas and experiences into the classroom. The object of a Whoopensocker residency is to empower youth as art-makers. Whoopensocker is a six-week virtual or in-person residency program that is ideal for elementary schools.

About the UW–Madison Arts Collaboratory

The UW–Madison Community Arts Collaboratory — or Arts Collab — is housed in the School of Education’s office of Professional Learning and Community Education (PLACE), and provides research-based arts opportunities for youth to grow as learners, cultivate wellness, and advocate for social change.

To learn more: go.wisc.edu/ whoopensocker