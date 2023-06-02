media release: Whoopensocker arts residency program and performing ensemble works with emergent readers and writers to create original theater pieces. Whoopensocker residencies culminate with a performance based entirely on the students’ writing and created by professional artists. The cast, led by a director and our Artistic Producer, create a 60-minute sketch show made up entirely from the students’ writing. Each Whoopensocker show (quarterly) celebrates students’ work from 2-3 partner schools. Students' voices are recognized, and their creativity is validated through adult, professional performers taking seriously the writing of children. It is a fantastic culmination of their creativity, celebrated with students and staff. Our company of 40 teaching and performing artists represents a diversity of ages, ethnicities, body types, and gender identities, allowing us to represent kids and to present different identities on stage than they are used to seeing.

What is Whoopensocker LIVE: Celebration of Authors?

Calling all Whoopensocker friends and families: We invite you to join us for our next live performance of 2023! This show, a combination of sketches, songs, and physical theater, is performed for our student authors, their families as well as the community.

This year we worked in nine schools! Emerson, Lake View, Lincoln, Lowell, Mendota, John Muir, Sandburg, Glenn Stephens and Stoner Prairie Elementary schools. We have chosen a handful of pieces from each school and about 20 performers and musicians to present in this spectacular 60-minute show! Join us and celebrate the imaginations of our young authors!

Friday, June 2nd at 6:30 PM and Saturday, June 3rd at 11AM, Madison Youth Arts Center 1055 E. Mifflin in the Starlight Theatre

Support Emerging Authors! Support Local Theatre! Laugh! Sing! Smile!

Tickets are available online now! Tickets for these shows are pay-what-you-can.

This project is supported in part by the Madison Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.