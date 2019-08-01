press release: Join us for a very special, kid written Whoopensocker theater performance. Whoopensocker UW teaching artists have been working with Madison kids in schools across the city this year to write amazing stories, scenes, and songs to create this hilarious, action packed, musical cabaret. These talented actors, acting out the best 3rd grade humor is sure to make kids and families laugh themselves silly (and maybe even be inspired to write their own stories!)