media release: Something Extraordinary is coming to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture…

Join us for “Whoopensocker LIVE!” — a variety show built entirely from the stories and imaginations of Lincoln Elementary and MMSD summer school students, brought to life by some of Madison’s best actors, improvisers, and musicians.

Directed by the Center’s very own Dana Pellebon, a cast of Madison-based artists who embody the rich diversity of students in the community will bring original, youth-authored stories to this powerful new stage.

This show will celebrate our students from Lincoln, and MMSD summer schools.

KIDS are FREE!

Kids write it. We perform it. YOU don’t want to miss it!

This show is made possible in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board and in partnership with the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

Friday, November 13 at 6:30pm | Saturday, November 14 at 11:00am, The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, 671 W Badger Rd, Madison. Tickets at the door or online at whoopensocker.org (kids attend FREE!).