media release: Whoopensocker LIVE! Brings Verona Elementary Students’ Stories to Life on Stage February 20th! Whoopensocker LIVE! A brand-new variety show written by Verona’s 3rd graders from Glacier Edge and County View; adapted and directed by an ensemble of Madison’s premier actors, improvisers, and musicians to be performed one night only! Like Saturday Night Live or The Muppet Show, but written by the kids in your community, Whoopensocker LIVE! delivers laughter, surprises, and heartwarming moments for the whole family.

The Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center (300 Richard St, Verona, WI 53593)

Friday, February 20th at 6:30 PM.

The show is free for all children and $20 an adult.

Tickets at the door or online at Whoopensocker.org