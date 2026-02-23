× Expand Jason Milliron A past Whoopensocker LIVE performance. Whoopensocker LIVE

media release: Something extraordinary is coming to Madison Youth Arts (MYArts) on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14: Whoopensocker LIVE! — a joyful, fast-paced variety show created from the imaginations of East Madison third graders and brought to life by Madison actors, improvisers, and musicians.

Think Saturday Night Live meets The Muppet Show—but written entirely by kids in your community.

Whoopensocker LIVE! features original stories written by third-grade students at Hawthorne and Sandburg Elementary Schools. Each production is built from scratch as professional artists adapt a small selection of the hundreds of stories students create during Whoopensocker’s innovative six-week, in-school creative writing residency. The result is a one-of-a-kind, 60-minute variety show featuring nearly two dozen short pieces that celebrate imagination, humor, and the voices of East Madison’s young writers.

“For over a decade, children’s imaginations have brought Madison joy through Whoopensocker LIVE! performances,” says Erica Halverson, Theatre & Drama Department Chair and Education Professor at UW–Madison, and honorary Mayor of Whoopensocker City. “We’re thrilled to once again showcase the writing of two of our longest-standing partner schools, Hawthorne and Sandburg, on the MYArts stage this spring.”

Audiences can expect a high-energy, laughter-filled performance that’s perfect for kids, families, and anyone who loves inventive, community-driven art.

Performance Details

Madison Youth Arts (MYArts)

1055 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

Friday, March 13 at 6:30 PM

Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 AM

Tickets:

Free for children | $20 for adults

Available at the door or online at Whoopensocker.org