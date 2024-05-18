× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz A past Whoopensocker performance.

media release: Whoopensocker performers will bring to life the extraordinary creativity of student authors on stage, featuring works from Lincoln, Sandburg, Hawthorne, Emerson, and Stephens elementary schools! Whoopensocker LIVE! will take place May 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. Tickets range from $5 for youth to $40 to pay-it-forward. Whoopensocker shows are an innovative combination of unique sketches, songs, and physical theater.

Whoopensocker is an arts education residency program focused on creativity, expression, creative writing, and collaboration. It’s a dynamic community building experience for the whole classroom. Using performing and creative arts to design innovative classroom experiences, Whoopensocker’s ensemble of teaching artists bring a toolbox of new ideas and experiences into the classroom. The object of a Whoopensocker residency is to empower youth as art-makers. Whoopensocker is a six-week residency program that is ideal for elementary schools.

go.wisc.edu/whoopensocker