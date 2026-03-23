× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz A past Whoopensocker performance.

media release: Whoopensocker arts residency program and performing ensemble works with emergent readers and writers to create original theater pieces. Whoopensocker residencies culminate with a performance based entirely on the students’ writing and created by professional artists. The cast, led by a director and a stage manager, create a 60 minute sketch show made up entirely from the students’ writing. Each Whoopensocker show celebrates students’ work from our partner schools.

Calling all Whoopensocker friends and families: We invite you to join us for our public performances! Our shows are a combination of sketches, songs, and physical theater, and are performed for the entire school as well as the community. Students' voices are recognized and their creativity is validated through adult, professional performers taking the writing of children seriously. It is a fantastic culmination of their creativity, celebrated with students, staff, family and friends.

May 1, 2026 - 6:30 pm

May 2, 2026 - 11:00 am

Sunrise Theater | Madison Youth Arts Center

1055 E. Mifflin Street, Madison