Whooping Crane & Nature Festival

media release: An exciting fun-packed weekend full of festivities along with exploring nature at its finest is all part of the Whooping Crane Festival. Bringing a full array of activities to the Princeton and surrounding area. Cranefest is one-of-a-kind event families and festival goers and nature lovers do not want to miss. The event is held at the Princeton Public School (corner of Hwy 23/73 and Old Green Lake Road) on Saturday, September 11th, and is open to the public. The festival celebrates and supports the ongoing efforts to save the endangered Whooping crane from extinction.