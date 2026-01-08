media release: USA | 1966 | 35mm | 129 min.

Director: Mike Nichols

Cast: Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, George Segal

A bitterly married couple, George and Martha, invite a young pair, Nick and Honey, for drinks, unleashing a night of sharp-edged games, verbal duels, and emotional cruelty that exposes the raw truths behind their facades. This Oscar-winning adaptation of Edward Albee’s darkly comic play marked director Nichols feature-film debut. 35mm print courtesy Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research.

At the Chazen: Recent WCFTR Acquisitions

January through April, our monthly series of screenings at the Chazen Museum of Art will put a spotlight on new 35mm prints of hit movies recently acquired by the Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research’s collection. First up, get into the groove of Madonna and Rosanna Arquette in Susan Seidelman’s 80s identity swap comedy, Desperately Seeking Susan. Plus, Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple; Dick and Liz in Mike Nichols’ movie of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; and George Clooney as the title character in the celebrated legal thriller, Michael Clayton. Funding for this series provided by the Anonymous Foundation at UW-Madison.