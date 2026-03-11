Why a Parkinson’s Disease Registry is Important

Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: ATTIC ANGEL OFFERS FREE CONTINUING EDUCATION FOR SENIORS

MADISON, WI - The Continuing Education Programs of Attic Angel Association are held Monday mornings at Attic

Angel Place, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI. The programs are open to the public. Coffee is served at 10 a.m.

and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and no reservation is required

“Why a Parkinson’s Disease Registry is Important” Stephanie Johnson,

Director, Parkinson’s Disease Alliance of WI

