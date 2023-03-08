Why Abortion Rights are Worker Rights

media release: On International Women's Day, March 8, 2023, at 6 pm C.S.T., a panel will talk about the struggle for reproductive justice in context historically vis-à-vis a right-wing agenda with attacks on workers; also to give attendees concrete, practical strategies to fight for abortion rights and reproductive justice, both inside and outside the union hall. This panel is also to bring attention to the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election in April.

The panel includes Linda Gordon, professor of history at NYU, Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO, Amadi Ozier, Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare, and Laura Beutel of AFSCME Local 720.

A Question-Answer session will occur after the panel presentations for attendees on-line and in-person.

