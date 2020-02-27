Why Afrofuturism?

press release: Join us for our 2020 Black History Month Keynote Speaker with Pierce Freelon. Freelon is a professor, director, musician, Emmy-Award winning producer, and a millennial politician. Our theme, Afrofuturism: B(l)ack to the Future, is designed to educate, celebrate, and support the (re)imagination of Black existence in 2020 and the years to come. This dialogue will consist of insightful questions, meaningful discussion, and freestyle beat making! If you need an accommodation contact us by Feb 13th. Varsity Hall, Union South. 6:05-8:30 p.m. Cost: FREE. Information: 262-2014, bcc@studentlife.wisc.edu