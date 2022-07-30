Why Are We Communists?
Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: How can we reconcile a society of such abundance with such horrible poverty? It becomes more difficult for us to afford the bare minimum to live a dignified life while the rich rob the people of trillions. Millions are already moving on behalf of their discontent. For us this question is socialism or barbarism. Join us in Brittingham Park to discuss why we are communists, and what we can do together to end this flawed system.