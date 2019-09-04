press release: Join League of Women Voters of Dane County for the first in our series of public issues forums on climate change.The program entitled Why Climate Change is a Public Health Emergency is part of the League of Women Voters of Dane County’s 2019-2020 Public Issues Forum— Climate Crisis Series. The series aims to raise awareness and private/public action to reduce carbon emissions and build resilient communities through non-partisan leadership.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Doors open at 6:00 PM. Program begins 6:30 PM, Sept. 4, American Family Insurance Dream Bank, 821 East Washington Avenue, first floor, adjacent to the Sylvee

Featured speakers:

Dr. Claire Gervais is a family practice physician and clinical associate professor with the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Medicine and Community Health in Madison. Gervais is part of the newly formed Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action, a group of health professionals working with public health officials in Wisconsin to raise awareness of the public health emergency we are now facing due to our warming atmosphere.

Ralph Petersen, Ph.D., is part of the UW-Madison Space Science and Engineering Center and former NASA and NOAA scientist. Petersen will provide a brief introduction to the basics of climate change and the underlying scientific principles creating the crisis we face today.

Andrea Kaminski is former executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and current League Legislative Coordinator and state board member. Kaminski will present a primer on League positions with respect to climate change.