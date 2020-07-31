ONLINE: Why Creativity and the Creative Economy Still Matter
press release: Artists around the world are finding new, virtual ways to connect with their audiences during COVID-19. What’s the story for Wisconsin’s creatives?
This week’s “Two Bald Guys” welcomes Anne Katz, executive director of Arts Wisconsin. She will discuss:
- The state of the creative industry during, through and after the pandemic
- The importance of creativity in rebuilding people, businesses, organizations and communities during a pandemic
- How having music and other art accessible during quarantine can help people stay connected and inspired during a stressful time
What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.
Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.
Lectures & Seminars
Arts Notices