ONLINE: Why Creativity and the Creative Economy Still Matter

press release: Artists around the world are finding new, virtual ways to connect with their audiences during COVID-19. What’s the story for Wisconsin’s creatives?

This week’s “Two Bald Guys” welcomes Anne Katz, executive director of Arts Wisconsin. She will discuss:

The state of the creative industry during, through and after the pandemic

The importance of creativity in rebuilding people, businesses, organizations and communities during a pandemic

How having music and other art accessible during quarantine can help people stay connected and inspired during a stressful time

