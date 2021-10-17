press release:

Christian Science lecture "Why Everyone Is Needed,” by James Shepherd, C.S.

This is primarily an in-person lecture , and we hope that you and your guests will join us at the Madison First Church of Christ, Scientist, (610 S. Segoe Rd) on Sunday October 17th, at 3:00 pm, for what will surely be an inspiring message of hope, love and inclusion.

We will simultaneously be broadcasting the talk live over Zoom. http://www.christiansciencemadison.com/2021-lecture