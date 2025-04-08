media release: Mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 8, from 4-8pm, as UW–Madison’s Global Health Institute (GHI), Office of Global Health in the School of Medicine and Public Health (SMPH), and CALS Global at the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) invite you to attend the 20th Annual Global Health Symposium: Why Global Health Networks Matter. The event will take place at the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard Street, and features a keynote speaker, posters from across campus showcasing global health projects, and panel discussing, White-nose Syndrome in Bats Connection to One Health.

The UW-Madison 20th Global Health Symposium, Why Global Health Networks Matter, brings together UW faculty, staff, students, clinicians, partners, and community members to celebrate global health at UW-Madison and across the world. This year’s symposium is a hybrid event including an in-person reception following the program in the Discovery Building atrium.

Our Keynote Speaker will be Mrs. Suchitra Ella, Co-founder and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech. Our multi-disciplinary fireside panel will discuss White-nose Syndrome in Bats Connection to One Health, featuring experts from UW-Madison, University of Chicago, National Wildlife Health Center, and will be moderated by GHI Director Jorge Osorio.

If you have any questions or concerns about the event, please email globalhealth@ghi.wisc.edu.