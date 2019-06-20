Why History Matters: The Creation of the Black/White Binary in the United States

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: The Middleton Public Library and the UW-Madison Speakers Bureau present the latest in our continuing lecture series, Scholar'd for Life! Join us as we welcome historian Christy Clark-Pujara, Associate Professor of Afro-American studies at UW-Madison, to present a lecture entitled "Why History Matters: The Creation of the Black/White Binary in the United States."

Registration is appreciated for this event.  Online here or by email at info@midlibrary.org.  

Scholar'd for Life is a lecture series presented by the Middleton Public Library in partnership with the UW-Madison Speakers Bureau.  Taking the "Wisconsin Idea" as its starting point, this series aims to promote lifelong learning, intellectual curiosity, and engagement between academics and the community as a whole.  More information, including recordings of past lectures, at www.midlibrary.org/sfl.

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
608-827-7402
