ONLINE: Why Our Politics Industry Isn't Serving Us, and How We Can Fix It

press release: Watch “Two Bald Guys” Friday at noon when we will be joined by Sara Eskrich, Executive Director of Democracy Found, a Wisconsin-based organization committed to revitalizing democracy. Her work focuses on building support for and implementation of electoral political innovation in Wisconsin and across the country.

Democracy Found advocates for the Final-Five Voting system, where the top five candidates are selected from the primary ballot and instant runoff voting is used in the general election. To learn more about Democracy Found and Final-Five Voting, visit: https://democracyfound. org/.

Topics to be covered:

Is our system of elections broken, and if so, what needs to be "fixed"?

Is the winner-take all election system in America truly democratic?

What other election processes or reforms should we be considering and why?

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.