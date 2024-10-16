Why Vote? Odyssey Celebration of Voting

press release: The UW Odyssey Project presents: A Celebration of Voting!

In an effort to encourage increased voter participation and the understanding of voting, we invite you to come register to vote, get information about where and how to vote, vote at a nearby location, hear Odyssey students read their winning “Why Vote?” essays, meet specials guests, share refreshments, and win door prizes. There will also be activities for children. We hope to see you there!

Who: You! This event is free and open to the public.

Where: Black Business Hub, Ascendium Atrium, 2352 S Park St, Madison, WI 53713

When: Wednesday, October 16, 2024