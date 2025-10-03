"Why Walk When the Devil Drives": The Art of John Sarris

media release: Our friend John Sarris passed away on August 1, 2025. An accomplished painter, artist and musician, John wrote songs for and performed with The Blue Herons (among other bands) and served as head carpenter for the Capitol Theater for 16 years.

Works presented here are just a small sample of the body of artwork John created in his lifetime. This is your chance to see this much of John's art in one place before the works go to new homes at the end of October. Show is up October 1-31. Opening reception Friday, Oct. 3, 5-9pm.