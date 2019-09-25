press release: ***FREE EVENT, OPEN TO THE PUBLIC*** 6:00 pm Holiday Inn Express, 7184 Morrisonville Rd. in DeForest.

What is gerrymandering? Why is it wrong? What are those lawn signs that we see around DeForest and Windsor that say, "FAIR MAPS"? Who's putting them up? ​

Want to find out? Come to hear Matt Rothschild explain why we need to ban gerrymandering in Wisconsin. Mr. Rothschild is the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Founded in 1995, "the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign is a homegrown network of citizens fighting government corruption and working for fair elections, judicial integrity, media democracy, and open and transparent government." WDC is "a nonprofit, independent coalition of individuals and groups responding to the growing dominance of special interest money in the campaigns of state lawmakers." ​

There will be a period of Q & A following Mr. Rothschild's presentation. This event is an outreach project of DeForest-Windsor Area Grassroots. It is free and refreshments will be served. ​

​https://www.wisdc.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/DWAG.WeCare/?ref=bookmarks​/