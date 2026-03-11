media release: A visual exhibit from American Friends Service Committee and Visualizing Palestine exploring the truths of the past, the heartbreak of the present, and the possibilities for a future without oppression in Palestine.

Madison Friends Meeting ~ Quakers invites the public to view Why We Record, March 26 – 29th at Madison Friends Meeting, 1704 Roberts Ct., Madison.

The exhibit will be open to the pubic during the following hours:

Thursday, March 26 3:30 – 7:30 pm

Friday, March 27, 3:30 – 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 29, 1-6 pm. Light snacks will be included on Sunday.

Why We Record includes a collection of Visualizing Palestine’s visuals, AFSC's archival photos, and excerpts from published stories on the themes of fragmentation, displacement, return, and future visioning. The exhibit invites viewers to witness the truths of the past, the heartbreak of the present, and the possibilities for a future without oppression in Palestine. The exhibit is family friendly, and despite the inclusion of difficult material, it is appropriate for all ages.

More information about the Why We Record: Defying Fragmentation and Erasure in Palestine exhibit can be found at https://visualizingpalestine.org/downloadable-exhibit/

The exhibit’s creators, The American Friends Service Committee and Visualizing Palestine, deeply believe that the injustices experienced by Palestinians will end, and that people of conscience all over the world have a role to play in realizing an end to oppression. They share a deep respect for the storytellers who narrate the painful realities of Palestinians who cannot yet live in dignity and freedom.