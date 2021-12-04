WI Cannabis Expo

media release: Note: All products sampled and sold at the expo are legal in the state of Wisconsin. Speaker and panel discussions will include topics regarding legalization and the future of cannabis in Wisconsin.

Must be 18 years or older to attend. You must be 21 years of age to accept samples of smokeable products. Vaping, dabbing and smoking of any kind is not allowed in or on the campus. If anyone is seen doing any of these activities, they will be asked to leave the building and event.

GIFT BAG: First 1,000 attendees will receive an attendee gift bag compliments of Badger Laboratories!

Tickets at the door: $45. $35 adv.; $25 through 10/22.