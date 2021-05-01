WIAA Alternate State Girls Team Tennis Tournament

press release: The alternate season Girls Team Tennis Tournament will be held Saturday, May 1 at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire, Wis. Admission is $9 for a maximum of four spectators per participant.

COVID-19 ADMISSION RESTRICTIONS: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, only four spectators will be permitted admission at Menard Tennis Club, and a ticket is required. Essential event personnel and limited media will be permitted. Social distancing guidelines of six feet and properly worn face masks are required.

TEAM TOURNAMENT SEEDING: Seeding of the State Girls Team Tournament began in 2017. The head coaches of the four qualifying teams voted to determine the seeds in the bracket.

THE TOURNEY MATCH-UPS:

Semifinal Matches

#1 Neenah (15-0) vs. #4 Verona (9-6) - 9 am.

#2 Middleton (7-2) vs. #3 Ashwaubenon (8-3) - 11 a.m.

Championship Match

Winner of the Semifinal Matches - 1:30 p.m.