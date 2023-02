WIAA Girls State High School Hockey Tournament

media release: Thursday & Saturday, March 2 & 4, Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena, Middleton, Wis.

Semifinals - Thursday, March 2

4 p.m. Game 1 - #1 Seed vs. #4 Seed

6:15 p.m.* Game 2 - #2 Seed vs. #3 Seed

Championship Final - Saturday, March 4

12:10 p.m.* Game 3 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

*Approximate time; game starts about 30 minutes after the end of previous game (boys tournament on Saturday)