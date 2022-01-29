WIAA Girls State Individual Wrestling Tournament

press release: Saturday, January 29, 2022, La Crosse Center, La Crosse

Tickets: $11 good for the day

Schedule of Events

7:30 a.m. – Weigh ins (Doors open for wrestlers & coaches at 6:30 a.m.)

9:00 a.m. – Preliminaries through semi-finals (Doors open for spectators at 8:00 a.m.)

6:30 p.m. – Parade of Champions / Finals

Venue Layout

Session 1 (9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.) – 5 mats (2-1-2 layout)

Session 2 (6:30 p.m.) – 3 mats

Bracket Type

32-Competitor WB-5th, place 8th (no match for 7th/8th)*

*in the event there is a wrestler who would be competing in their 7th match for 5th, the match would be a no-contest and results would reflect co-5th

Seeding and draws will be completed Sunday, January 23, at 7:00 a.m. using Trackwrestling

12 Weight Classes – 100, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185, 235.