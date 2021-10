WIAA State Volleyball Tournament

press release: Girls:

Division 1

Quarterfinals - Thursday, Nov. 4:

#2 Seed vs. #7 Seed - 1 p.m.; #3 Seed vs. #6 Seed - 1 p.m.; #4 Seed vs. #5 Seed - 7 p.m.; #1 Seed vs. #8 Seed - 7 p.m.

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 5

Winners of 1 p.m. Quarterfinals - 7:30 p.m.; Winners of 7 p.m. Quarterfinals - 7:30 p.m.

Championship, Saturday, Nov. 6

Winners of Semifinals - 7:30 p.m.

Division 2

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 5

#2 Seed vs #3 Seed - 2 p.m.; #1 Seed vs #4 Seed - 2 p.m.

Championship - Saturday, Nov. 6

Semifinal Winners - 2:30 p.m.

Division 3

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 5

#2 Seed vs #3 Seed - 11:30 a.m.; #1 Seed vs #4 Seed - 11:30 a.m.

Championship - Saturday, Nov. 6

Semifinal Winners - 11:30 a.m.

Division 4

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 5

#2 Seed vs #3 Seed - 9 a.m.; #1 Seed vs #4 Seed - 9 a.m.

Championship - Saturday, Nov. 6

Semifinal Winners - 9 a.m.

Boys:

Quarterfinals - Thursday, Nov. 4

#2 Seed vs. #7 Seed - 10 a.m.; #3 Seed vs. #6 Seed - 10 a.m.; #4 Seed vs. #5 Seed - 4 p.m.; #1 Seed vs. #8 Seed - 4 p.m.

Boys Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 5

Winners of 10 a.m. Quarterfinals - 5 p.m.; Winners of 4 p.m. Quarterfinals - 5 p.m.

Championship, Saturday, Nov. 6

Winners of Semifinals - 5 p.m.